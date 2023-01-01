Great Gobi Strictly Protected Area

Split in two for management purposes, but considered one protected area, together they form the fourth-largest biosphere reserve in the world. It protects habitat home to wild ass, Gobi bears, wild Bactrian camels and jerboas. It's divided into 'Gobi A' (Southern Altai Gobi) and 'Gobi B' (Dzungarian Gobi). Gobi A protects 44,000 sq km in the southern part of the aimag; Gobi B protects 8810 sq km in southwest Gov-Altai and neighbouring Khovd. There are no tourist services in either reserve.