The 22.5-sq-km Eej Khairkhan Nature Reserve was created to protect the general environment. Near the base of Eej Khairkhan Uul (2275m), you can camp at some delightful rock pools and explore the nearby caves. You will need a guide to show you around. Almost no suitable drinking water is available in the area, so bring your own. About 30-minutes’ walk west of the rock pools are some spectacular ancient petroglyphs of ibexes, horsemen and archers.

The mountain, which is a pilgrimage destination for some Mongolians, is about 150km south of Altai.