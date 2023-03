The official road-side sign for these monastery ruins states that they are around 750 years old. We doubt they are quite that old, but they're interesting nonetheless, and are fairly extensive, with a number of mudbrick walls still standing. Now desolate, save for scattered pieces of broken brickwork and pottery, the monastery once housed around 500 monks. The ruins are on your left, 16km before Biger (86km from Altai).