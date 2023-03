This ruined monastery once housed around 1000 monks until its destruction in 1937 by Stalin’s forces. Its claim to fame is that the 13th Dalai Lama, while travelling from Lhasa to Urga in 1904, stayed here for 10 days. The extensive ruins today include temples, buildings and walls, and the main temple has been partially restored. Locals can also show you a small ovoo built by the Dalai Lama; out of respect no rocks were ever added.

It's located 47km west of Shinejist.