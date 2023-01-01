Lamyn Gegeenii Gon Gandan Dedlin Khiid

The original monastery by this name, one of Mongolia's largest at the time, was located 20km east of Bayankhongor City. It was levelled by the communist government in 1937. The current version is a hub of activity where locals come to seek counsel from among the 30 resident lamas. There was a pop-up medical clinic serving low-income residents when we stopped by.

Daily services start at 10am in the aromatic and atmospheric main ‘brick ger’ temple, which is suffused with incense and features a statue of Sakyamuni (the historical Buddha) flanked by a green-and-white Tara.