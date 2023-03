About 8km west of the main dirt tracks as you head south from Altai to Biger, and about 10km southwest of Altai itself, among the blemished land scarred by amateur gold miners, this single khun chuluu (which translates as stone figures or balbal) is said to date back to the 13th century (possibly earlier). You'll find it rooted into the ground, surrounded by stones. It looks as if it's praying at an invisible altar.

This site is very easy to miss, but a worthy discovery if you have the patience.