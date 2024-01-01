Spring

Mongolia

Say goodbye to Khövsgöl with a drink of ice-cold water from this natural spring. Look for a fence festooned with shamanic scarves.

  • Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur, Mongolia

    Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur

    19.83 MILES

    Protected within the Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park, this scenic freshwater lake is around 16km long, east to west, and around 4km to 6km wide…

  • Khorgo Uul

    Khorgo Uul

    22.93 MILES

    With its surrounding lava field, this 200m-tall extinct volcano dominates the area to the east of the lake. From its west side there are stairs leading up…

  • Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park

    Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park

    21.31 MILES

    Spanning some 773 sq km, this national park is most famous for its freshwater Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur (Great White Lake) and dramatic volcano Khorgo Uul. It…

  • Burial Mounds

    Burial Mounds

    9.76 MILES

    About 6km south of Jargalant is a series of rough-hewn burial mounds and cairns. They're lonely and mysterious, particularly the tomb that serves as the…

  • Orokhiin Davaa

    Orokhiin Davaa

    1.57 MILES

    The twisty, final mountain pass (the name means 'tangled pass') before you leave the wilds of Khövsgöl aimag.

  • Gelenkhuugiin Suvraga

    Gelenkhuugiin Suvraga

    25.8 MILES

    This stupa was built in 1890 to honour local hero Khainzan Gelenkhuu (1870–1937), who leapt off a 200m cliff with a set of sheepskin wings and flew as if…

