Say goodbye to Khövsgöl with a drink of ice-cold water from this natural spring. Look for a fence festooned with shamanic scarves.
Spring
Mongolia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.83 MILES
Protected within the Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park, this scenic freshwater lake is around 16km long, east to west, and around 4km to 6km wide…
22.93 MILES
With its surrounding lava field, this 200m-tall extinct volcano dominates the area to the east of the lake. From its west side there are stairs leading up…
Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park
21.31 MILES
Spanning some 773 sq km, this national park is most famous for its freshwater Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur (Great White Lake) and dramatic volcano Khorgo Uul. It…
9.76 MILES
About 6km south of Jargalant is a series of rough-hewn burial mounds and cairns. They're lonely and mysterious, particularly the tomb that serves as the…
1.57 MILES
The twisty, final mountain pass (the name means 'tangled pass') before you leave the wilds of Khövsgöl aimag.
25.8 MILES
This stupa was built in 1890 to honour local hero Khainzan Gelenkhuu (1870–1937), who leapt off a 200m cliff with a set of sheepskin wings and flew as if…
