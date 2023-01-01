The area of Naiman Nuur, which was created by volcanic eruptions centuries ago, is now part of the 115-sq-km Khuisiin Naiman Nuur Nature Reserve. Despite the name, there are actually nine, not eight, lakes. The lakes are about 35km southwest of Orkhon Khürkhree (waterfall), but the roads are often virtually impassable. Locals around the waterfall can hire horses for the two- to four-day trip to the lakes (around T15,000 per horse per day, plus the same again for your horse guide).

This area is environmentally fragile; vehicles that attempt to make the trip end up tearing new tracks through the grasslands, so local communities are working on ways to prevent cars from coming here. If your driver says he can make it all the way to the lakes by car, insist on going by horse.

From Kharkhorin, Family Guesthouse and Gaya's Guesthouse can organise horse treks here for around US$180 per person (minimum two people) for a three-day trip, which is inclusive of the jeep transfer from Kharkhorin. Ulaanbaatar-based companies such as Nomads, Nomadic Journeys and Nomadic Expeditions also run tours here, including horse-riding trips.