Khangai Nuruu National Park

Mongolia

Best known for the scenic Tövkhön Khiid, this national park is best reached with your own vehicle.

  • Tövkhön Khiid

    Tövkhön Khiid

    2.14 MILES

    Hidden deep in a pine forest in the mountainous Khangai Nuruu National Park, this scenic monastery has become a major pilgrimage centre for Mongolians…

  • Orkhon idyllic landscape with waterfall 155341598 Asia, At The Edge Of, Blue, Canyon, Day, Gobi Desert, Green, Hole, Horizon Over Land, Horizontal, Idyllic, Independent Mongolia, Landscape, Mongolian Ethnicity, Nature, Nomadic People, Orkhon River, Orkhon Valley, Orkhon Waterfall, Outdoors, River, Scenics, Sky, Steppe, Tourism, Tourist, Traditional Culture, Travel, Tree, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Valley, Water, Waterfall

    Orkhon Falls

    19.7 MILES

    After a strong rain the magnificent seasonal Orkhon Falls is one of the best sights in central Mongolia. About 250m downstream from the waterfall you can…

  • King's Monument

    King's Monument

    28.75 MILES

    This hilltop monument is the place to head for sunset, with magnificent 360-degree views overlooking Kharkhorin and its encompassing valley. The imposing…

