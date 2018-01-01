Welcome to Khövsgöl Nuur National Park

Transparent in some places, midnight blue in others, tropical aquamarine in stretches, yet frozen for much of the year, Khövsgöl Nuur (Lake Khövsgöl) is an extraordinary natural wonder in a country with no shortage of physical beauty. As with its larger sibling across the border, Siberia's Lake Baikal, superlatives don't really do this immense, mountain-fringed lake justice. Its moody waters, surrounded by silent, eerie groves of pine-fresh taiga, attract thousands of Mongolian and international tourists every year.

The lake is full of fish, such as lenok and sturgeon, and the national park that surrounds it is home to argali sheep, ibex, bears, sables, moose and a few wolverines, plus some 200 species of birds.

The region hosts three unique peoples: the Darkhad, Buriat and Tsaatan (aka Dukha). Shamanism – the real thing – is practised in these parts, along with traditional Mongolian Buddhism.

