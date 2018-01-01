Welcome to Khövsgöl Nuur National Park

Transparent in some places, midnight blue in others, tropical aquamarine in stretches, yet frozen for much of the year, Khövsgöl Nuur (Lake Khövsgöl) is an extraordinary natural wonder in a country with no shortage of physical beauty. As with its larger sibling across the border, Siberia's Lake Baikal, superlatives don't really do this immense, mountain-fringed lake justice. Its moody waters, surrounded by silent, eerie groves of pine-fresh taiga, attract thousands of Mongolian and international tourists every year.

