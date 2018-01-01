Welcome to Khövsgöl Nuur National Park
The lake is full of fish, such as lenok and sturgeon, and the national park that surrounds it is home to argali sheep, ibex, bears, sables, moose and a few wolverines, plus some 200 species of birds.
The region hosts three unique peoples: the Darkhad, Buriat and Tsaatan (aka Dukha). Shamanism – the real thing – is practised in these parts, along with traditional Mongolian Buddhism.
