Welcome to Darkhan
The city was created by the Soviets in the 1960s as an industrial base for the north. Under communist rule it worked as a model urban cooperative of factory workers, tractor drivers, coal miners and government officials. The economy took a nosedive in the early 1990s following independence, but is slowly picking up again, thanks to grain production and coal mining.
The city's part of an autonomous municipality, Darkhan-Uul, that sits in the centre of Selenge aimag. Darkhan is divided into an ‘old town’ near the train station and a ‘new town’ to the south; most hotels, restaurants and amenities are located in the latter.
Top experiences in Darkhan
Amazing hotels and hostels
Darkhan activities
1 Day Coach Tour of Aglag Buteel Monastery and Meditation Center Including Lunch
Drive to beautiful Aglag Buteel Monastery and be amazed by the combination of natural beauty and Buddhist heritages. This monastery is located 62mi/100km away from Ulaanbaatar in Bornuur soum of Tuv Aimag. It is on the way to the second largest city of Mongolia, Darkhan. Buddhism is a widely practiced religion in Mongolia and has been revived since the 1990s after the collapse of communism. As people’s religious freedom return, a number of new Buddhist monasteries have been established. Aglag Buteel Monastery is one of the monasteries built by renowned Buddhist lama and artist, Purevbat, of Mongolia. The monastry was built to the south of Garid (Garuda) Uul, a stunning mountain with larch forest. Enjoy a walk around the monastery and explore its rich heritage as well as lunch. You will be transferred back to Ulaanbaatar in the evening.