Mongolia's second largest city sprawls across a few hills and dusty smatterings of steppe. It's not our first pick for must-see tourism destination of the 21st century, but Darkhan (Дархан) does make an appealing short stop en route to Amarbayasgalant Khiid or the Russian border.

The city was created by the Soviets in the 1960s as an industrial base for the north. Under communist rule it worked as a model urban cooperative of factory workers, tractor drivers, coal miners and government officials. The economy took a nosedive in the early 1990s following independence, but is slowly picking up again, thanks to grain production and coal mining.

The city's part of an autonomous municipality, Darkhan-Uul, that sits in the centre of Selenge aimag. Darkhan is divided into an ‘old town’ near the train station and a ‘new town’ to the south; most hotels, restaurants and amenities are located in the latter.

