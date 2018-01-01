There are few more dramatic landscape shifts in…well, anywhere, than the moment you crest the mountain pass that leads from Khövsgöl into the wild basin of the Darkhad Valley (Дархадын Хотгор). Hidden by the ice-carved borders of the Khoridol Saridag and Ulaan Taiga mountains, the valley is roughly the same size as Khövsgöl Nuur – fitting, as the region was formed by a glacial lake scooping out the Earth.

The difficulty in reaching the region ensures the unique Tsaatan people are able to continue their traditional lifestyle here. The area is also one of Mongolia’s strongest centres of shamanism – the genuine kind, not the let's-pose-for-tourists kind.

The entrance to the region is most dramatic, marked with a gate and a number of large ovoos (shamanistic collections of stones, wood or other offerings to the gods) sprinkled with food.

The valley is also known as the Darkhad Depression (Дархадын Хотгор).

