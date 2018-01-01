Welcome to Bulgan City

By day, Bulgan City (Булган Хот) is so sleepy it might as well be snoring, and you're as likely to see horses as cars on the lazy main street. At night, the poorly lit streets might put you in mind of a horror movie – but hey, at least there's atmosphere. This very compact town is friendly enough, and at the end of the day, Bulgan's dilapidated charm makes it an offbeat (but hardly necessary) stopover if you are travelling between Mörön and Ulaanbaatar.