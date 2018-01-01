Welcome to Bulgan City

By day, Bulgan City (Булган Хот) is so sleepy it might as well be snoring, and you're as likely to see horses as cars on the lazy main street. At night, the poorly lit streets might put you in mind of a horror movie – but hey, at least there's atmosphere. This very compact town is friendly enough, and at the end of the day, Bulgan's dilapidated charm makes it an offbeat (but hardly necessary) stopover if you are travelling between Mörön and Ulaanbaatar.

Top experiences in Bulgan City

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for