Welcome to Amarbayasgalant Khiid

Mongolia is not a nation that tends to be included on the global 'famous religious buildings tourism' circuit (we're pretty sure that's a thing), yet deep in an impossibly gorgeous valley within the wilds of Selenge aimag, you'll find one of the world's great Buddhist temples, not to mention one of the nation's most attractive and intact architectural complexes. Amarbayasgalant Khiid – 'the monastery of tranquil felicity' – is well worth visiting on the way to or from Khövsgöl Nuur, or other areas in northern or western Mongolia. As it’s about six hours away from Ulaanbaatar via mostly decent roads, it can also be done as an overnight trip from the capital, either solo or with the aid of one of several UB-based tour companies.

