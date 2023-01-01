About 70km from Khalkhgol , Mongolia’s easternmost tip contains the remote Nömrög Strictly Protected Area (3112 sq km). Its river valleys, mountains and pine and birch forests – home to endangered bird species such as the white-naped crane, and mammals like the Ussuri moose – receive a handful of visitors each year. You'll need to secure border permits in UB and Khalkhgol, plus a permit from UB's Department of Natural Environment – this last permission is generally only given to research biologists.

Even if you get all of the above permits lined up, you'll still need to arrange transportation in the park – you have to explore by horse. Folks in this office can help put you in touch with guides, who will be vetted by the border patrol.