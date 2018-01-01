Welcome to Chinggis

As aimag capitals go, Chinggis (Чингис), previously known as Öndörkhaan (Өндөрхаан; Supreme Emperor), is a pretty pleasant place that's worth a day of sightseeing. Tree-lined streets, scattered Chinggis Khaan monuments and a small collection of well-preserved 18th-century buildings sit alongside some of the region's best museums, along with some good-value hotels. The city sits on the northern bank of the Kherlen Gol, which provides a fishing hole for locals and riverside camping spots for travellers.