Welcome to Chinggis

As aimag capitals go, Chinggis (Чингис), previously known as Öndörkhaan (Өндөрхаан; Supreme Emperor), is a pretty pleasant place that's worth a day of sightseeing. Tree-lined streets, scattered Chinggis Khaan monuments and a small collection of well-preserved 18th-century buildings sit alongside some of the region's best museums, along with some good-value hotels. The city sits on the northern bank of the Kherlen Gol, which provides a fishing hole for locals and riverside camping spots for travellers.

Top experiences in Chinggis

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for