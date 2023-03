These small-scale ruins, consisting of the remnants of four temples and eroded pedestals of statues, as well as the reconstruction of a 10m-high brick tower, is all that remains of a 12th-century fortress town that was once part of the ancient state of Qidan.

Kherlen Bar Khot is about 90km west of Choibalsan, on the main road between Choibalsan and Chinggis. It is worth a look only if you have your own vehicle and are heading that way.