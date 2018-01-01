Welcome to Dornod

Eastern Mongolia is a sea of grass; in most of its aimags, that sea has hills and elevation. That's not really the case in Dornod (Дорнод): this is is pure steppe, with pancake-flat grasslands and an overbearing sky evident in all directions for days on end. It's an inhospitable land for humans, with few water sources and fewer places to ask for directions. An especially remote region in a country where the word 'remote' can so easily be overused, Dornod presents a challenge even to the most experienced of travellers.

The main attractions are the enormous dollop of blue beauty that is Buir Nuur lake, and the gritty prairies that run alongside the Khalkhiin Gol, where a Soviet-Mongolian alliance stopped a Japanese invasion and changed the course of history's largest war – all before said war officially started.

Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.
