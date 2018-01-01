Welcome to Dornod

Eastern Mongolia is a sea of grass; in most of its aimags, that sea has hills and elevation. That's not really the case in Dornod (Дорнод): this is is pure steppe, with pancake-flat grasslands and an overbearing sky evident in all directions for days on end. It's an inhospitable land for humans, with few water sources and fewer places to ask for directions. An especially remote region in a country where the word 'remote' can so easily be overused, Dornod presents a challenge even to the most experienced of travellers.

