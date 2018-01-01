Welcome to Dornod
The main attractions are the enormous dollop of blue beauty that is Buir Nuur lake, and the gritty prairies that run alongside the Khalkhiin Gol, where a Soviet-Mongolian alliance stopped a Japanese invasion and changed the course of history's largest war – all before said war officially started.
Top experiences in Dornod
Dornod activities
Nomadic Mongolia
Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.