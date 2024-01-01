The lake that flanks Delgerkhaan is fenced off to keep out livestock and campers. Its water and mud are reputed to have medicinal properties, and – rare for eastern Mongolia – you'll find locals bathing, strolling and jogging around the lake. On one bank stands an impressive ovoo (shamanistic offering to the gods); on the other, a shrine.
Avarga Toson Nuur
Mongolia
This is the natural spring from which Ögedei Khaan, son of Chinggis, took water and was cured of a serious stomach ailment (before he went on to drink…
The Chinggis obelisk, 13km south of Delgerkhaan village, features the visage of the khaan on one side. It was built in 1990 under the sponsorship of…
2. Avarga Toson Mineral Spring
