Locals, and some historians, claim that Avarga, not Karakorum, was the first capital of the Mongol empire. The ancient tent city was located in the modern-day district (sum) of Delgerkhaan (Дэлгэрхаан) on the 20km-wide Khödöö Aral (Countryside Island) plain, so named because it is encircled by the Kherlen and Tsenkheriin rivers.
As in days of old, the town is a huge ger encampment bisected by several streets, with a few incongruous wooden houses cropping up here and there.
