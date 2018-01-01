Welcome to Dariganga

The vast grasslands of Dariganga (Дарьганга) are speckled with volcanic craters, small lakes and sand dunes, the sum of which makes the area one of the most scenic in eastern Mongolia. Before communism, this area was a haven of aristocracy and its grasslands were the royal grazing grounds of horses belonging to the emperor in Bĕijīng. Silversmiths and blacksmiths made their homes here, providing local women with elaborate fine jewellery that now features prominently in Ulaanbaatar's National Museum of Mongolia. These days, Dariganga is all about sacred mountains, one in town, and the other – Shiliin Bogd Uul – a shortish drive away. With a 4WD and a good driver you can also explore the lakes, volcanoes, caves, sand dunes and ancient stones nearby.