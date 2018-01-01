Welcome to Choibalsan

Mongolia’s easternmost capital is a welcome sight if you're craving a hot shower, a decent bed and an opportunity to eat something other than tsuivan (noodles) cooked over a stove. That said, by any objective measure, Choibalsan (Чойбалсан) is a dreary town, decked out in full-on massive-apartment-block chic . It doesn't help that looting devastated the western half of the city when the Russians upped and left in 1990.

