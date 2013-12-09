Welcome to Eastern Mongolia
These wide horizons demand to be explored by horseback, but said adventures are rarely easy. This is by far the most remote, least visited part of Mongolia, and a venture into its depths is a challenge to even the most experienced of travellers.
Nomadic Mongolia
Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.