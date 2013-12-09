Welcome to Eastern Mongolia

In Brazil, there is the deepest jungle heart of the Amazon. In the Arctic, there are swathes of untouched tundra. And in Mongolia's eastern aimags, another ecosystem reaches its apotheosis – the steppe. This is where you'll find the grassy ocean that was the ecological backbone of the great horse nomadic empires of history; indeed, Khentii aimag lays claim to being the birthplace of Chinggis Khaan. There's both table flatlands and upland elevation here; in the north, the taiga forest envelopes the hills in a pine-scented cradle, but everywhere is grass, grass, grass and herders who have carved a life out of the marriage of livestock and prairie.

