In Brazil, there is the deepest jungle heart of the Amazon. In the Arctic, there are swathes of untouched tundra. And in Mongolia's eastern aimags, another ecosystem reaches its apotheosis – the steppe. This is where you'll find the grassy ocean that was the ecological backbone of the great horse nomadic empires of history; indeed, Khentii aimag lays claim to being the birthplace of Chinggis Khaan. There's both table flatlands and upland elevation here; in the north, the taiga forest envelopes the hills in a pine-scented cradle, but everywhere is grass, grass, grass and herders who have carved a life out of the marriage of livestock and prairie.

These wide horizons demand to be explored by horseback, but said adventures are rarely easy. This is by far the most remote, least visited part of Mongolia, and a venture into its depths is a challenge to even the most experienced of travellers.

$2599 Classic

Nomadic Mongolia

Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.
