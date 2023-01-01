Spread through the mountains of the Dara region are nine freshwater lakes varying in size from 100m to 2km in length. The easternmost lake, known locally as White Lake, is the only one accessible by 4WD, and the highest point in the valley that Kazakh nomads make camp. If you're hiking to the lakes and mountains west of here, you can count on being totally alone.

Locals talk of Almas (Mongolia's version of the Yeti) sightings at the most far-flung of the lakes. Little could be gleaned about fishing in the lakes, but the lack of people coming up here means it might be special.