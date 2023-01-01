Dayan Derkhiin Agui is a cave considered holy by local Buddhists and shamanists. According to legend, the monastery was founded after the famed shaman Dayan Derkh turned to stone rather than be captured by Chinggis Khaan, whose wife the shaman had stolen. In winter you could reach the cave by vehicle, in summer the only way is by horse (a six-hour return journey). It is only possible to get halfway to the monastery by vehicle; the rest has to be by horse. Herders in the area may be able to rent you a horse for T10,000.