1 Day Coach Tour of Manzushir Monastery Including Lunch

Rise early in the morning and head to Manzushir Monastery, established in 1733 and situated in the south of Bogd Khan Uul Mountain range, which is 2.5mi/4km north of Tuv Aimag capital of Zuunmod. Over time, the monastery has grown into a complex of more than 20 temples with over 300 resident monks. During the communist purges of the 1920's and 1930's, the monastery was completely destroyed and all of the monks were exiled. The remains of the temple have been turned into a museum. Locals love to hike, picnic, and hang out here. Enjoy a walk in the Bogd Khan Uul National Park or a short horseback riding tour. You will love the surrounding nature and beautiful landscapes. In the evening, you will be transferred back to your Ulaanbaatar hotel.