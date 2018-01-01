Welcome to Zuunmod

In contrast to the big city on the other side of the mountain, Zuunmod (Зуунмод) is a peanut-sized place, even smaller than most Mongolian provincial capitals. There is little reason to linger in the capital of Töv, but you’ll probably pass through on the way to Mandshir Khiid in the Bogdkhan Uul Strictly Protected Area. The monastery is a pleasant 6km hike northeast of town.

Top experiences in Zuunmod

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Zuunmod activities

$89 Cultural & Theme Tours

1 Day Coach Tour of Manzushir Monastery Including Lunch

Rise early in the morning and head to Manzushir Monastery, established in 1733 and situated in the south of Bogd Khan Uul Mountain range, which is 2.5mi/4km north of Tuv Aimag capital of Zuunmod. Over time, the monastery has grown into a complex of more than 20 temples with over 300 resident monks. During the communist purges of the 1920's and 1930's, the monastery was completely destroyed and all of the monks were exiled. The remains of the temple have been turned into a museum. Locals love to hike, picnic, and hang out here. Enjoy a walk in the Bogd Khan Uul National Park or a short horseback riding tour. You will love the surrounding nature and beautiful landscapes. In the evening, you will be transferred back to your Ulaanbaatar hotel.
See More Activities