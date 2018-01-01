Welcome to Tsetserleg

Nestled comfortably between rugged mountains, and with a charming temple overlooking the town, Tsetserleg (Цэцэрлэг) is one of the country's more appealing aimag capitals.

Read More

It's a perfect place to break up your journey between Kharkhorin and Tariat, especially if you manage to snag a bed at the stand out Fairfield Guesthouse. Nature lovers will appreciate the hiking opportunities and good camping spots in the surrounding area.

Read Less

Top experiences in Tsetserleg

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Tsetserleg activities

$2999 Classic

Naadam Festival Mongolia

Wander the land that gave the world Genghis Khan and experience the rich pageantry and intense competitions of the legendary Naadam Festival. Witness giants wrestle, archers hit impossible targets and horses race across grasslands to glory. Travel the region’s steppes and sand dunes to uncover storied Buddhist monasteries and cultural treasures on this unique adventure. Overnight in gers with local families for extraordinary cultural experiences you won’t soon forget.
See More Activities