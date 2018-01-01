Welcome to Tsetserleg
It's a perfect place to break up your journey between Kharkhorin and Tariat, especially if you manage to snag a bed at the stand out Fairfield Guesthouse. Nature lovers will appreciate the hiking opportunities and good camping spots in the surrounding area.
Wander the land that gave the world Genghis Khan and experience the rich pageantry and intense competitions of the legendary Naadam Festival. Witness giants wrestle, archers hit impossible targets and horses race across grasslands to glory. Travel the region’s steppes and sand dunes to uncover storied Buddhist monasteries and cultural treasures on this unique adventure. Overnight in gers with local families for extraordinary cultural experiences you won’t soon forget.