Khustain National Park

Situated around 100km southwest of Ulaanbaatar, this 506-sq-km reserve is most famous for its population of takhi, a Mongolian wild horse once thought extinct. Other wildlife in the park includes maral (Asiatic red deer), steppe gazelle, deer, boar, Pallas's cats, wolves, lynx, marmot and 223 species of birds. Wildlife watching is best at dusk and at dawn, so it’s worth spending at least one night in the park in order to see takhi and other wildlife.

The takhi could be in any number of places, and park guides can direct your driver to the best spots.

The park is run by the self-financed Hustai National Park Trust, which was set up in 1993. The information centre at the entrance to the park at Hustain Tourist Camp offers an excellent overview of the the national park.