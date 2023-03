To the northeast, Gorkhi-Terelj National Park joins the Khan Khentii Strictly Protected Area, comprising more than 12,000 sq km of the Töv, Selenge and Khentii aimags. The Khan Khentii park is almost completely uninhabited by humans, but it is home to endangered species of moose, brown bear and weasel to name but a few, and to more than 250 species of birds. If you come from Terelj, the fee at the gate there covers this protected area as well.