Welcome to Övörkhangai

Övörkhangai (Өвөрхангай) contains one of Mongolia’s top attractions, the Erdene Zuu monastery in Kharkhorin. This is Mongolia’s oldest monastery and it has become a regular stop on most tour circuits. But while travellers flock to this site and then rush off to points further west, many miss some of the best parts of Övörkhangai, including the stunning Naiman Nuur area, the impressive Orkhon Khürkhree Falls and the mountain-top monastery, Tövkhön Khiid. The southern part of the aimag, past Arvaikheer, is less interesting desert steppe.

Top experiences in Övörkhangai

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Övörkhangai activities

$2599 Classic

Nomadic Mongolia

Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.
$1299 Local Living

Local Living Mongolia—Nomadic Life

It was from Mongolia that Ghengis Khan set forth to conquer the world. This unique adventure is your chance to return to this heartland and let its people and scenery capture your heart. Leave Ulaanbaatar and the modern world behind and stay with three different families to experience life as a nomad. From Orkhon Valley to Gorkhi Terelj National Park, you'll live in gers, take tea with your neighbours, ride horses, and learn archery and garment-making skills. It's 10 days like you never imagined.

$4199 National Geographic Journeys

Discover Mongolia

Discover one of Asia's most under-explored regions on a two-week adventure through Mongolia. Walk through the remote and mysterious Erdene Zhu monastery with a Lama Buddhist monk; visit the dramatic Flaming Cliffs, a world-renowned paleontology site famous for its amount of dinosaur eggs and bones; and drop by the home of a welcoming camel-herding family for an afternoon you'll always remember. Embrace your inner nomad in this timeless place.
See More Activities

Övörkhangai in detail