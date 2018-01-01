Welcome to Övörkhangai

Övörkhangai (Өвөрхангай) contains one of Mongolia’s top attractions, the Erdene Zuu monastery in Kharkhorin. This is Mongolia’s oldest monastery and it has become a regular stop on most tour circuits. But while travellers flock to this site and then rush off to points further west, many miss some of the best parts of Övörkhangai, including the stunning Naiman Nuur area, the impressive Orkhon Khürkhree Falls and the mountain-top monastery, Tövkhön Khiid. The southern part of the aimag, past Arvaikheer, is less interesting desert steppe.