Welcome to Khustain National Park
Wildlife watching is best at dusk and at dawn, so it’s worth spending at least one night in the park in order to see takhi and other wildlife.
The park is run by the self-financed Hustai National Park Trust. Its information centre at the entrance to the park at Hustain Tourist Camp offers an excellent overview of the national park.
Nomadic Mongolia
Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.
Discover Mongolia
Discover one of Asia's most under-explored regions on a two-week adventure through Mongolia. Walk through the remote and mysterious Erdene Zhu monastery with a Lama Buddhist monk; visit the dramatic Flaming Cliffs, a world-renowned paleontology site famous for its amount of dinosaur eggs and bones; and drop by the home of a welcoming camel-herding family for an afternoon you'll always remember. Embrace your inner nomad in this timeless place.