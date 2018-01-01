Welcome to Khustain National Park

Spanning over 506 sq km, this national park was established in 1993 to protect Mongolia’s wild horse, the takhi, as well as the reserve’s steppe and forest-steppe environment. In addition to the takhi, there are populations of maral (Asiatic red deer), steppe gazelle, deer, boar, Pallas's cats, wolves, lynx, marmot and some 223 species of birds. It's located about 100km southwest of Ulaanbaatar, and a visit to the park is a popular overnight excursion from the capital.

