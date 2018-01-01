Welcome to Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park Region

One of central Mongolia's standout sights is the 773-sq-km Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park, where the expansive, freshwater Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur (Great White Lake) glistens against a dramatic volcano backdrop. It's a wonderful place to relax by the lake, pitch a tent, swim, fish, and go hiking and horse trekking. The extinct volcano stands among pine-clad lava fields, and is easily climbed for excellent views.

The dusty village of Tariat (Тариат) is the jumping-off point for the national park, where you can find an ATM, basic supermarkets, guanz (canteens), a backpacker guesthouse and buses to Ulaanbaatar.

The national park headquarters, where you'll pay your entry fee, is located by the bridge that crosses the river as you exit the village of Tariat.

