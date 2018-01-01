Welcome to Kharkhorin
Kharkhorin is also within striking distance of a number of worthwhile sights – the stunning lakes of Naiman Nuur, Orkhon Khürkhree waterfall, the secluded hilltop monastery, Tövkhön Khiid, the sand dunes known as Mongol Els, and the magnificently stark rocky nature reserve, Khögnö Khan Uul – making this the best place to base yourself for a tour of Övörkhangai aimag.
Top experiences in Kharkhorin
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kharkhorin activities
Overnight Kharkhorin Central Mongolia Tour
We will be leaving the city at 9:00 am drive to central Mongolia. It is important for us to explore as much greatest historic and true nomadic lifestyle outside the city we can within the short period of time.Day 1: Go to Kharkhorin - the ancient capital of Mongolian Empire was destroyed by invading Chinese forces in the 15th century. We will have a lunch stop in the middle of the distance which is 370 km between UB - Kharkhorin. There will be overnight staying in Kharkhorin.Day 2: Visit the Erdene Zuu Monastery - the first Buddhist monastery in Mongolia. You can see the turtle rock guarding the walls of the lost city. Also, visit the largest and first Mongolian Buddhist temple - complex or Erdene Zuu. Erdene Zuu is surrounded by a brick wall with 108 stupas. Although most of the monastery buildings were destroyed during the communist repression of 1937 yet major buildings survived. Visit a horse ranger’s family. Coming back to UB will be made in the evening.We truly hope this would be the most amazing trip to meet nice and hospitable local nomad people and explore the beautiful wild nature and make it a memorable one.
NATURE AND CULTURE 4 DAYS TRIP
DAY1.LEAVING ULAANBAATAR FOR KHARKHORIN After you picked up from your hostel or hotel in Ulaanbaatar, we will drive to Kharkhorin which was a capital city of Mongolia in 13th century for about 30 years, located in northwestern part of Uvurkhangai province of Mongolia. On the way to get to the Kharkhorin we will have a lunch on the open space of Mongolian countryside. We will drive forward to Kharkhorin after the lunch. One of the Mongolian most attractive monasteries Erdenezuu locates in Kharkhorin City. The Erdenezuu monastery is the most ancient survived Buddist monastery in Kharkhorin, Mongolia. The Erdenezuu monastery was built in 1585 by Abtai Sain Khan and the monastery was allowed to exist as a museum, the only functioning monastery was Gandan monastery in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. However after the fall of communism in Mongolia in 1990, the monastery was turned over the lamas and Erdenezuu again became a place of worship. Once we get there, we will accommodate in a town ger hostel. After having dinner in a hostel, we will have a free time hiking or resting around the town. ( Lunch and Dinner) DAY2.LEAVING ULAANBAATAR FOR ELSEN TASARKHAI SAND DUNES This morning after having breakfast at the family,we will drive to Elsen Tasarkhai sand dunes. This is a Gobi-typed desert and a picturesque landscape. Mountains, forests, steppe and sand dunes can be all found in one location in here. We will have lunch on the way. There is an opportunity for a camelback riding through the sand dunes. We will stay overnight in a Mongolian family ger. (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner) DAY3.DRIVING TO TERELJ NATIONAL PARK This morning after breakfast, we will drive to a nomadic family in Terelj National via passing by Ulaanbaatar. Terelj National Park is one of the national parks of Mongolia. It is connected with Ulaanbaatar by a paved road. The park also has a Buddhist monastery that is open to visitors. Park wildlife includes brown bears and over 250 species of birds and you will have a chance to see a lot of animals such as yaks, sheep, goats and horses hanging out around this National park. The Tuul River flows through the park. The park has interesting formatted rocks, and includes two famous formations named for things they resemble: Turtle Rock and the Old Man Reading a Book. Once we got to the National Park we will have lunch with the host family. Wander around the National Park and do some horseback riding through the National Park. Stay overnight in a ger. (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner) DAY4. DRIVING BACK ULAANBAATAR+HORSEBACK RIDING+ CHINGGIS STATUE After setting up at the family we will have horseback riding with local guides. After lunch ,will drive to Chinggis statue. When we arrive to Ulaanbaatar, we will be transferred to a hostel or hotel for tonight. (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner)
Nomadic Mongolia
Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.
Local Living Mongolia—Nomadic Life
It was from Mongolia that Ghengis Khan set forth to conquer the world. This unique adventure is your chance to return to this heartland and let its people and scenery capture your heart. Leave Ulaanbaatar and the modern world behind and stay with three different families to experience life as a nomad. From Orkhon Valley to Gorkhi Terelj National Park, you'll live in gers, take tea with your neighbours, ride horses, and learn archery and garment-making skills. It's 10 days like you never imagined.
Discover Mongolia
Discover one of Asia's most under-explored regions on a two-week adventure through Mongolia. Walk through the remote and mysterious Erdene Zhu monastery with a Lama Buddhist monk; visit the dramatic Flaming Cliffs, a world-renowned paleontology site famous for its amount of dinosaur eggs and bones; and drop by the home of a welcoming camel-herding family for an afternoon you'll always remember. Embrace your inner nomad in this timeless place.