NATURE AND CULTURE 4 DAYS TRIP

DAY1.LEAVING ULAANBAATAR FOR KHARKHORIN After you picked up from your hostel or hotel in Ulaanbaatar, we will drive to Kharkhorin which was a capital city of Mongolia in 13th century for about 30 years, located in northwestern part of Uvurkhangai province of Mongolia. On the way to get to the Kharkhorin we will have a lunch on the open space of Mongolian countryside. We will drive forward to Kharkhorin after the lunch. One of the Mongolian most attractive monasteries Erdenezuu locates in Kharkhorin City. The Erdenezuu monastery is the most ancient survived Buddist monastery in Kharkhorin, Mongolia. The Erdenezuu monastery was built in 1585 by Abtai Sain Khan and the monastery was allowed to exist as a museum, the only functioning monastery was Gandan monastery in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. However after the fall of communism in Mongolia in 1990, the monastery was turned over the lamas and Erdenezuu again became a place of worship. Once we get there, we will accommodate in a town ger hostel. After having dinner in a hostel, we will have a free time hiking or resting around the town. ( Lunch and Dinner) DAY2.LEAVING ULAANBAATAR FOR ELSEN TASARKHAI SAND DUNES This morning after having breakfast at the family,we will drive to Elsen Tasarkhai sand dunes. This is a Gobi-typed desert and a picturesque landscape. Mountains, forests, steppe and sand dunes can be all found in one location in here. We will have lunch on the way. There is an opportunity for a camelback riding through the sand dunes. We will stay overnight in a Mongolian family ger. (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner) DAY3.DRIVING TO TERELJ NATIONAL PARK This morning after breakfast, we will drive to a nomadic family in Terelj National via passing by Ulaanbaatar. Terelj National Park is one of the national parks of Mongolia. It is connected with Ulaanbaatar by a paved road. The park also has a Buddhist monastery that is open to visitors. Park wildlife includes brown bears and over 250 species of birds and you will have a chance to see a lot of animals such as yaks, sheep, goats and horses hanging out around this National park. The Tuul River flows through the park. The park has interesting formatted rocks, and includes two famous formations named for things they resemble: Turtle Rock and the Old Man Reading a Book. Once we got to the National Park we will have lunch with the host family. Wander around the National Park and do some horseback riding through the National Park. Stay overnight in a ger. (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner) DAY4. DRIVING BACK ULAANBAATAR+HORSEBACK RIDING+ CHINGGIS STATUE After setting up at the family we will have horseback riding with local guides. After lunch ,will drive to Chinggis statue. When we arrive to Ulaanbaatar, we will be transferred to a hostel or hotel for tonight. (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner)