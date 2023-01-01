This scenic freshwater lake (7km long, 5km wide) is a listed-Ramsar site, and popular spot for birdwatchers and those wanting to do some fishing and pitch a tent by the shore. It's a handy location to break up the trip for those passing through central Mongolia to/from Ulaanbaatar. The visitors centre offers a good geographical overview and detailed info on the wildlife, bird and marine life that resides in the area.

There's plenty of rustic ger camps around the lake, many that close outside summer.