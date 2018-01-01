Welcome to Arkhangai

Arkhangai (Архангай) is something of an oasis in the centre of Mongolia’s harsh climatic zones; to the south lies the hot Gobi Desert and to the north lies the frigid Siberian taiga. Arkhangai is right in the middle, a mixed landscape of rugged mountains, peaceful forests, rushing streams and rolling steppe. All this wild nature and mixed topography makes for some interesting independent travel options: horse riding, mountain biking, fishing and trekking are all possible here.

