Welcome to Central Mongolia
Verdant swaths of empty landscapes are sprinkled with tiny gers (traditional yurts) stretching to the horizon, while magical light plays across the valleys. This is the Mongolian heartland, loaded with both historical sites and natural beauty, with plenty of scope to horse-trek over forested mountains, camp by pretty lakes or soak in hot springs.
Because the region is relatively close to Ulaanbaatar (and many sights are right beside the city), infrastructure is a little better than in other areas, with many places reachable by public transport. The most scenic sub-region is the Khangai Mountains, but you’ll find beautiful scenery even if you only venture as far as Terelj.
Top experiences in Central Mongolia
Recent articles
Central Mongolia activities
Amazing 9 days adventure in Mongolia
Alex Magic Tour Mongolia10 days tour , Gobi sand dunes, Ancient city Kharkorum, Terelj National park Day 1 Arrival in Ulaanbaatar , Half day city tour Day 2 Terelj National Park. Traveling around with horses probably the best way to traveling. Horse riding (To Turtle Rock or Aryabal meditation temple in mountain ) Visit a beautiful natur and local exploration Horse riding. Stay in ger camp Day 3 The Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue, part of the Genghis Khan Statue Complex is a 40-metre (130 ft) tall on the Tuul River at Tsonjin Boldog (54 km (33.55 mi) east of the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar) Stay In Ulaanbaatar city Hotel Day 4 Middle Gobi . White stuppa Day 5 Gobi gurvan saikhan . Eagles Valluy Day 6 Khongor sand dunnes .Trekking hiking sand mountains, camel riding and unique combination of steppe, sand dunes and mountains. Day 5 Bayan zag . Flaming cliffs , Ongi river and temple Day 6 Orkhon Valley. Orkhon Valley Cultural Landscape sprawls along the banks of the Orkhon River in Central Mongolia Day 7 Ancient Kharkhorum city . Erdenezuu Monastery . Arrive at the base Munkhtenger camp . Lokal exploration and take photos of beatiful surrounding area .Day 8 Ugii Lake . Swimming ,fishing , relaxing Day 9 Ulaanabaatar stay at hotel Day 10 Departing Price from 4 pax- 1,200$ Tour included; Pick up service from/to Airport , 10 days accommodation, three meals per day, all transportation between destinations within Mongolia, all tickets, horse and camel riding cost, cultural program fees, travel equipments, driver and tour guide fees, bottled water supplies.
Trans-Mongolian Express
From bustling Beijing to the Hermitage in St Petersburg, travel halfway around the world in three incredible weeks. Board one of the world’s great trains and ride the rails on this once-in-a-lifetime trip across the grassy steppes of Mongolia and through the taiga forests of Siberia. Share train carriages with locals, overnight in a Mongolian ger and in a cozy Russian guesthouse. Not only does this trip provide the perfect blend of comfortable accommodations and plenty of activities, but also free time to explore this fascinating region at your own pace.
Trans-Mongolian Adventure
Incredible doesn't begin to describe this railway journey from Russia to China. Beginning in Moscow, your trip on the legendary Trans-Siberian Railway will take you across the steppe to experience secluded Mongolia's colourful culture. Disembark and spend a night in a ger before continuing on to the palaces of Beijing. An experienced CEO will lead the way and take care of the details so you’re free to enjoy one of the world's greatest train rides. Whether on board or off, this will be 16 days to remember for the rest of your life.
Naadam Festival Mongolia
Wander the land that gave the world Genghis Khan and experience the rich pageantry and intense competitions of the legendary Naadam Festival. Witness giants wrestle, archers hit impossible targets and horses race across grasslands to glory. Travel the region’s steppes and sand dunes to uncover storied Buddhist monasteries and cultural treasures on this unique adventure. Overnight in gers with local families for extraordinary cultural experiences you won’t soon forget.
Nomadic Mongolia
Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.
Local Living Mongolia—Nomadic Life
It was from Mongolia that Ghengis Khan set forth to conquer the world. This unique adventure is your chance to return to this heartland and let its people and scenery capture your heart. Leave Ulaanbaatar and the modern world behind and stay with three different families to experience life as a nomad. From Orkhon Valley to Gorkhi Terelj National Park, you'll live in gers, take tea with your neighbours, ride horses, and learn archery and garment-making skills. It's 10 days like you never imagined.