This tiny freshwater spring is covered with a stone. Lift it off the opening and use the crude ladle fashioned from a stick and the business end of a table spoon to scoop spring water. According to local legend and the small blue sign that reads: 'Spring Water For Eyes', it's, um, good for your eyes. Which is why locals and tourists alike often sprinkle it on their eyelids. It's located near Usan Bolortiin Agui.