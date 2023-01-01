Soroca Fortress

Moldova

This gloriously solid behemoth on the Dniestr dates to the late 15th century and the reign of Moldavian Prince Ştefan cel Mare. It was built on the remains of a wooden fortress in the shape of a circle, with five bastions. Today those bastions contain medieval-themed exhibits, with a few English placards posted about that shed light on the history of the fortress.

From the eastern bastions you can watch a Soviet-era river ferry shuttle cars to Ukraine, two at a time. The fortress hosts a festival every August.

Suggest an Edit