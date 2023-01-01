Cueva del Ratón

Named for an image of what inhabitants once thought was a rat (or mouse) but is more likely a cougar, this is the most easily accessible cave in the Sierra de San Francisco.

Drivers can get here on their own after registering and paying the park entry (M$75) and guide fee (M$100 for up to four people) at the office of the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia, next to the Misión San Ignacio de Kadakaamán museum in San Ignacio, then picking up their guide in the pueblo closest to the paintings. Bringing a camera costs M$45 per day. INAH fees for guides for other trips start at M$250 per day, and each pack animal adds M$250. These are INAH fees only, and guides themselves charge additional (varying) fees.