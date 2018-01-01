2-Day Oaxaca from Huatulco: San Bartolo Coyotepec, Monte Alban

Day 1: Huatulco-Teotitlan del Valle-OaxacaThe tour will starts at 6am with hotel pickup in Huatulco. The first stop is for breakfast at Santa María Jalapa del Marqués. You’ll continue the journey to the Route of Mezcal, where you’ll visit the Palenques Mezcaleros, followed by a visit to theMixtec ruins of Mitla. The adventure continues to a Zapotec village, and Teotitlan del Valle, where you’ll see the famous Tree of El Tule and learn about the town's weaving industry. Then, travel to the Oaxacan capital, where you will appreciate the Temple of Santo Domingo de Guzman. Then, following check-in at your hotel, you'll have the afternoon off to enjoy the architectural and cultural beauty of the area.Day 2: Oaxaca-Monte Alban-Huatulco On the second day of the tour, you'll start travel to the ancient Zapotec city of Monte Alban following hotel pickup. Then, you’ll head to the Benito Juarez market located near a village of adobe houses, San Bartolo Coyotepec. Lastly, you will visit a village called San Martin Tilcajete or Arrazola. On the way back to Huatulco there will be a stop for lunch (not included in price).