A famous weaving village, located about 25km southeast of Oaxaca, Teotitlán has been renowned for its weaving wares since pre-Hispanic times: the village had to pay tributes of cloth to the Aztecs. Quality today is high, and traditional dyes made from natural sources like indigo, cochineal and moss have been revived (though some weavers still use much cheaper synthetic dyes). The variety of designs is enormous – from Zapotec gods and Mitla-style geometric patterns to imitations of paintings by Rivera and Picasso.

Many tour groups only get as far as the larger weaving showrooms on the road approaching the village, which tend to dominate the craft here by buying up weavers’ products or employing weavers directly to weave for them. For more direct interaction, head on into the village itself, where blankets and rugs wave at you from houses and workshops along the streets.

Day 1: Huatulco-Teotitlan del Valle-OaxacaThe tour will starts at 6am with hotel pickup in Huatulco. The first stop is for breakfast at  Santa María Jalapa del Marqués. You’ll continue the journey to the Route of Mezcal, where you’ll visit the Palenques Mezcaleros, followed by a visit to theMixtec ruins of Mitla. The adventure continues to a Zapotec village, and Teotitlan del Valle, where you’ll see the famous Tree of El Tule and learn about the town's weaving industry. Then, travel to the Oaxacan capital, where you will appreciate the Temple of Santo Domingo de Guzman. Then, following check-in at your hotel, you'll have the afternoon off to enjoy the architectural and cultural beauty of the area.Day 2: Oaxaca-Monte Alban-Huatulco On the second day of the tour, you'll start travel to the ancient Zapotec city of Monte Alban following hotel pickup. Then, you’ll head to the Benito Juarez market located near a village of adobe houses, San Bartolo Coyotepec. Lastly, you will visit a village called San Martin Tilcajete or Arrazola. On the way back to Huatulco there will be a stop for lunch (not included in price).
