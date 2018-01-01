Welcome to Sierra Norte

The mountains separating the Valles Centrales from low-lying far northern Oaxaca are called the Sierra Juárez, and the more southerly parts of this range, rising from the north side of the Valle de Tlacolula, are known as the Sierra Norte. These beautiful, forested highlands are home to several successful community ecotourism ventures providing a wonderful opportunity to get out on foot, mountain bike or horseback into pristine landscapes. Over 400 bird species, 350 butterflies, all six Mexican wild cats and nearly 4000 plants have been recorded in the Sierra Norte. Be prepared for cool temperatures: in the higher, southern villages it can snow in winter. The wettest season is from late May to September; there’s little rain from January to April.