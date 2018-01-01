Welcome to Barra de la Cruz

This well-tended indigenous Chontal village, about 25km east of Huatulco, offers surfers the chance to catch some amazing waves and everyone the chance to get off the grid and slow right down. The right-hand point break, off the beach 1.5km from the rustic village, gets up to a double overhead and is long and fast. Good swells for experienced surfers are frequent from March to early October and generally at their best in June and July. November to February brings good waves for learners.

