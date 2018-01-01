Welcome to Barra de la Cruz
This well-tended indigenous Chontal village, about 25km east of Huatulco, offers surfers the chance to catch some amazing waves and everyone the chance to get off the grid and slow right down. The right-hand point break, off the beach 1.5km from the rustic village, gets up to a double overhead and is long and fast. Good swells for experienced surfers are frequent from March to early October and generally at their best in June and July. November to February brings good waves for learners.
There’s not much to do except surf and swim, but Barra’s beautiful long beach has showers, toilets and a good comedor with hammocks and shade. The road to the beach is open from 7am to 8pm and the municipality charges M$30 per person to pass along it.
