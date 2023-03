This verdant park occupies part of the former estate of Benjamin Johnston, the American who founded the sugar mill around which Los Mochis grew up in the early 20th century. Beyond an array of international trees and plants, there are running trails, a small duck-filled pond, a mariposario (butterfly pavilion, M$20) with live specimens flitting about, and the plantario (greenhouse, M$20).

Workshops and events are hosted year-round. Guided tours also available.