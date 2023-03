This village is home to the Seri people, one of Mexico's smallest indigenous groups (fewer than 1000 people). The Seri are known for their handicrafts, including their highly regarded baskets and carvings from ironwood. Look for Soccaaix, a small shop near the entrance to town, for high-quality items; ask for Doña Guillermina if it's closed. A paved road leads to the settlement, 34km north of Bahía de Kino.