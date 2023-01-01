The Museo de las Culturas Afromestizas is a tribute to the history of African slaves in Mexico and, specifically, to local Afromestizo culture. There are some interesting stories, sweet dioramas, a model slave ship, plus examples of ceremonial masks and musical instruments; all text is in Spanish. The museum is behind the basketball court on the main road in the town center.

Behind the museum are three examples of casas redondas, the round houses typical of West Africa that were built around Cuaji until the 1960s. Call for an appointment to visit the museum on Saturday or Sunday.