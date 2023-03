This well-conceived museum, created in a traditional Mennonite architectural style, holds hundreds of household goods and farm tools from the early years of Mennonite settlement in the area. It’s remarkably similar to small-town historical museums in the American Midwest. A variety of crafts, cheeses and fruit preserves are sold here too. Signage in Spanish and English.

A taxi from downtown Cuauhtémoc will cost you about M$200 with waiting time.