Soaring an incredible 402m above the Río Baluarte, this incredible feat of engineering is the highest bridge in the Americas. It's one of many incredible bridges on the Durango–Mazatlán Hwy, a magnificent toll road that boasts some of Mexico's most incredible scenery, with epic tunnels through mountains, hairpin bends and jaw-dropping views all the way. If you only drive one road in Mexico, make it this one.