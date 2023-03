Tuxpan’s beach, 12km east of town, is a wide strip stretching 20km north from the Río Tuxpan’s mouth, though local holidaymakers tend to bunch up at its southern end. Expect a couple of seafood eateries, hawkers selling fruit, snacks and oysters on the half shell, a million cars under palapa awnings and oodles of sunbathing and splashing locals. Local buses marked ‘Playa’ (M$10, 25 minutes) leave regularly from the south side of Blvd Reyes Heroles by the river quay.