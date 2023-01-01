Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra de la Laguna

Hardcore backpackers can strap on hiking boots, fill water bottles and head into the uninterrupted wilds of this lush and rugged biosphere reserve, south of the intersection of the Transpeninsular and Hwy 19. It's not a place for inexperienced hikers, or anyone unfamiliar with the unique challenges presented by desert trails, but the rewards are great: stunning vistas, close encounters with wildlife and a meadow that was once a lake bed (the feature from which the area gets its name).

Baja Sierra Adventures offers a variety of day and overnight trips, biking and trekking through this unique region. Palapas Ventana is another option for tours to this region.