This well-restored mission is between Rosarito and Bahía de los Ángeles in pristine, spectacular boojum-tree-and-cardón desert. The (bumpy) drive alone makes it worth the trip. A family descended from the original preconquest inhabitants is restoring it by hand and will proudly show you the mission, a freshwater spring, some nearby rock-art sites and the old Jesuit ruins.

Heading east from Hwy 1, turn right about 45km after leaving the highway.